Delivering lunch packs to children in half term

Now Cars, Morrisons and The Lantern in Shrewsbury have teamed up to to hand out children's lunches over half term. In Picture: Lantern staff and Lee Wilson and Adrian Cusa from Now Cars

The new company, Now Cars, teamed up with The Lantern community centre in the Sundorne of the town, which has given out the sandwich lunch packs throughout half term.

It was one of a number of initiatives by businesses and organisation across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin to ensure children in need had access to a lunch after the government voted not to extend the free school meal vouchers into the Autumn break.

The political decision sparked a public outcry led by Manchester United and England striker, Marcus Rashford, who himself had free meals at school.

Lee Wilson, the manager of Now Cars said the company's owner, Adrian Cusa, had been keen to step up to help.

"We have only been open for four weeks, with our office opposite Shrewsbury Railway Station," Mr Wilson said.

"Mr Cusa told me that he had been watching the news and looked at his son who has never know what is is like to be hungry and said he had to help,"

He said that the taxi firm offered its services to The Lantern, from picking up food donated by Morrisons supermarket, to taking it out to families unable to get to the community centre.

"We usually have a competition each week but this week we have delivered the meals for the kids instead."

Most of our drivers have children and some grandchildren an it has struck a chord with them.

He said the reaction from those receiving the lunch packs had been wonderful.