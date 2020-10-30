New Shrewsbury nougat scoops national praise in food awards

The highly commended ginger nougat

Champion & Reeves of Shrewsbury took its base nougat, made with orange blossom honey and roasted blanched almonds, and added crystallised pieces of ginger for their newest nougat.

The company has won a 'highly commended' rating in the Great British Food Award 2020 for the nougat.

Champion & Reeves is grateful for the support of its Shropshire retailers, including Snapdragon Wholefoods, Tanners, Ludlow Farmshop, Entertaining Elephants and Much Wenlock Deli.

Managing director Jacqueline Champion said: "Local support is always appreciated, but more so than ever in the current climate.

"We were fortunate to become a supplier to Lakeland this year, but with the loss of some of our large international customers.

"It is wonderful to see local businesses and individuals pulling together and buying from Shropshire producers."

Susan Lowe of Snapdragon Wholefoods said: "We are delighted to support Shrewsbury confectioners Champion & Reeves.