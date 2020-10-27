Worries about climate change expressed on postcards

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury

The glossy postcards show images of extreme weather events – from flooding in Shrewsbury town centre earlier this year to drought-stricken Shropshire fields – and call on Daniel Kawczynski to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill. The postcards are available from a stall in the town centre on Saturdays through October and November.

The Shrewsbury residents behind the postcard – including Green Party and Extinction Rebellion members – will offer shoppers and passerbys the chance to learn more about the bill and why it’s important. It follows similar postcard actions in Ludlow and Much Wenlock aimed at constituents of Philip Dunne M

The Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill has been drafted by scientists, lawyers and environmentalists. It offers a roadmap to enable the UK to deliver on its commitments to the 2015 UN Paris Climate Agreement and limit global warming to 1.5°C while restoring the UK’s natural ecosystems.

If it becomes law, the bill will require the UK to account for its entire carbon footprint both at home and overseas and enable the creation of a Citizens’ Assembly with the power to decide on how best to deal with the crisis.

“This bill is our best hope of averting disaster,” says Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury spokesperson Jamie Russell.

“The UK government believes that we have until 2050 to reach net zero emissions. Yet their own Committee on Climate Change says that will only give us a 50/50 chance of avoiding climate catastrophe. As a parent, I don’t like those odds.”

“The UK simply isn’t doing enough. We’re not on track to meet our 2025 or 2030 climate targets and the world is currently heading towards 3C of warming. That’s twice the level that the world’s scientists describe as “safe”. Meanwhile, here in the UK, we’re seeing huge biodiversity losses. Since the 1970s, 41per cent of all UK species have declined. Our green and pleasant land is being destroyed on our watch.”