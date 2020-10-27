Filming underway at Shrewsbury's former prison could be a major BBC drama

The former Shrewsbury Prison

A production crew has moved into Shrewsbury's Dana prison - which has shut its doors until midway through November.

While neither the BBC nor those behind the company that runs the former prison and a visitor attraction will confirm it, it is believed that the crew is there for the new drama, Time. It had been due to be filmed in Liverpool but the city is now under the tight lockdown restrictions.

Joel Campbell from the prison company said: "All we can say is that the prison is closed to the public and there is a production taking place."

The prison drama from Jimmy McGovern is a three-part series.

Seen through the eyes of two very different men, Time is a visceral and high-stakes portrayal of life in the modern British penal system. It is a story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence and the impact that prison has on all those who pass through it.

Sean Bean takes on the role of Mark Hebden, a teacher, husband and father, who killed an innocent man in an accident. Consumed by guilt, he accepts and even welcomes his four-year sentence.

Stephen Graham is Eric Reid, a prison officer whotries his very best to protect those in his charge.

When one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family.

Both Eric and Mark, officer and inmate, are trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Each has to not only survive, but to find the strength and the way to move forward.

Sean Bean said: “Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen. Mark Hebden is another of Jimmy’s complex and superbly written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen.”