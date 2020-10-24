How far is it from Yockleton to Bethlehem?

Walking the equivalent of Yockleton to Bethleham are, from left, Christine Jones, Richard Jones, Reverend David Moss, Janet Gunn and Sheila Crowther, at Holy Trinity Church, Yockleton

Well, if you're just walking around a village in Shropshire anyway.

Members of the congregation of Yockleton's Holy Trinity Church have estimated that it is a mere six million steps from the church door to the holy city.

They and their friends and family have set themselves a challenge, to clock up those six million steps between them by Christmas Eve.

Their challenge is raising money for church funds.

Sheila Crowther from the village church said: "Our funds have been depleted during [the] Covid-19 [pandemic].

'Still needs to be maintained'

"But the building still needs to be maintained and we have set ourselves a target of raising £2,500."

"We are counting our daily steps and have found that it is not too difficult to clock up 10,000 steps in a day."

Organisers say that with 25 walkers they could achieve the six million steps with each person completing at least 3,000 steps at day, counted on a mobile phone app, a pedometer or in the walker's head.

"If you can’t walk yourself ask your children or grandchildren to walk for you," Sheila continued.

To mark the hoped for success of the challenge the walkers will gather at the crib at the church on Christmas Eve to celebrate.

At the moment the combined steps of the walkers mean that they have travelled to Dover, crossed the Channel and are now making their way across France.

Sponsor forms

Anyone interested can help support Holy Trinity by donating the proceeds via their Give A Little page.

Sponsor forms can be downloaded here.

The decision to built a church in Yockleton was make during the middle of the 19th Century and in 1861 Holy Trinity Church was completed at a cost of £1,7143.

It was consecrated by the Lord Bishop of Hereford.