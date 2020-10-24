Chris stars in Battle of Britain audio drama

Chris Page

For he is starring in a new audio drama based on the Battle of Britain.

The play forms part of the RAF Benevolent Fund’s All Stations podcast which commemorates the 80th anniversary of battle.

Mr Page, 65, lives in Shawbury and is a sound engineer and actor at Shawbury Village Players, a Shropshire drama group that is currently writing and recording its own audio play.

He served in the RAF for 18 years before retiring in 1996. He joined the Royal Air Force Theatrical Association as a lifetime member during his service.

“We must never forget the sacrifices made by the heroes of our past, so that we don’t make future mistakes that put us in similar positions. Remembering is not glorifying the Battle of Britain, it helps ensure the world does not repeat history," he said.

“The audio drama caught my attention as I believe the arts can be used to explain events or situations that otherwise might not be understood by the present and future generations.”

It was produced following a script writing competition that aimed to engage younger audiences. Previous research carried out by the Fund revealed that 40 per cent of 18-24-year-olds did not know what the Battle of Britain was and only 51 per cent knew who ‘The Few’ were.

Battle of Britain pilot John Hemingway gave his backing to the competition. He said: “The story of the Battle of Britain is one which should never be forgotten and I am pleased to hear the efforts of my fallen comrades will be remembered in this way.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, free memberships for Headspace, Airplay youth clubs, and more.