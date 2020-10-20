Shrewsbury Tree of Light to go ahead this year

Last year's event

The Rotary tree is going ahead in the Bell Tower of St Mary’s Church this year, though the service has had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

“We are delighted to make it known that the Tree of Light will be proceeding as near to normal as possible which will bring a lot of pleasure to many people,” said Iain Gilmour, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

“We want to make it known to the town that despite having to cancel the tree dedication service this year due to Covid-19 there will still be a Tree of Light, albeit smaller than previously, and a one-way system round the church.

“The Tree of Light will be installed on November 9 and will remain until December 31.

“Rotary believe this is important for Shrewsbury and arrangements are well in hand for the usual stuffing of envelopes with valuable pieces of information for the many hundreds of donors who buy a bulb on the Tree in memory of a loved one.

“We are again indebted to Dyke Yaxley Accountants who post out the envelopes free of charge to Rotary."