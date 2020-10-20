Online survey seeks views on highways maintenance work in Shropshire

Shropshire Council is carrying out a survey on highways maintenance work

Shropshire Council has launched the annual survey to find out if people are aware of, and understand, the work that the authority and its partners carry out.

The survey also asks people for their views about how the progress of this work is measured and published.

It will be available on the council website until November 30 – at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved

Shropshire Council, WSP and Kier, work together as part of the Shropshire Highways alliance to maintain and improve the county’s adopted roads, pavements and cycle paths, plus bridges, street lights, traffic lights, signals and crossings.

Regular inspections are carried out, plus planned and reactive maintenance to make sure that the county’s roads, pavements and bridges are maintained for road users now and in the future.

During spells of ice and snow, winter maintenance is also carried out, to keep roads safe and accessible.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “All year round we work hard to maintain and improve the county’s roads, and throughout the year we communicate and engage with our customers and stakeholders about our work to maintain and improve the highways network.

“The findings of this survey will tell us if people are aware of the work that we carry out – and will help us to understand if people think we’re communicating effectively, and if we’re recording and reporting the right information about our work.

"It will also help to influence and improve how we communicate in future.