Kids are the heroes as they remember teacher

At Coleham Primary School's superhero day were (left to right) Lola Kobuszynska, six (front), Mrs Stennett, Grace Andrews, six, Oliver Nayman, six , Noah Millar, six, Miss Gregory

Coleham Primary School held a Superhero Day last Friday to raise money for Macmillian Cancer Support.

The day was organised to celebrate the memory of Mrs Liz Brazier who died in September after battling cancer for some time.

Mrs Brazier worked at Coleham School for over 20 years and retired as deputy headteacher last year.

Voluntary donations have so far raised in excess of £1,000.

The school council pupils met to discuss ideas for a fitting tribute and memorial to Mrs Brazier, and staff were inspired by a fancy dress photo of her dressed up as Boudica and came up with the idea of a Superhero Day.

The children spent time in class, reflecting on the people that are special to them or somebody they miss, and had a virtual celebration assembly in the afternoon.

Headteacher Ms Claire Jones "Today has been a wonderful tribute to the much loved and missed Mrs Brazier, who was so dedicated to our children and families for such a long time. She was such a great role model to so many. The children have spent the day learning that our own school values of kindness, friendship and respect are the best super powers we possess. In the current climate, it is difficult to come together as a whole school and so events where we can all pull together are so important to boost spirits."