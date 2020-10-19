Call to back charity's action against domestic abuse across Shropshire county

Dean Harris

White Ribbon UK raises awareness of domestic abuse and residents can support the initiative by becoming champions, ambassadors or encouraging their organisation to gain accreditation by the charity.

Focusing on domestic abuse is among the key causes for this year's High Sheriff, Dean Harris.

Statistics show that one in four women and one in six men are affected by the issue in their lifetime and eradicating domestic abuse is a problem which she believes is a cause the entire community should unite behind.

The charity works with males by asking them to fulfil the White Ribbon Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.

It also acts as a catalyst by encouraging people to individually and collectively take action and to change their behaviour - working together with supporters, ambassadors, champions, organisations and policy makers to raise awareness in England and Wales.

Mrs Harris says: “We know categorically that there are many Shropshire women and girls sadly experiencing domestic abuse. There are also many Shropshire men perpetrating that violence.

"It’s not enough for people to say they are against domestic abuse, taking action and signing up to be part of the White Ribbon campaign sends a clear message that we will not tolerate abuse and there is no excuse.

"Ambassadors and champions can sign up to take the White Ribbon message into workplaces,communities and to their peers. A White Ribbon Accreditation Programme also ensures organisations that sign up to take a strategic approach to ending domestic violence and abuse.

She adds: “Turning a blind eye to the issue or assuming you will never be impacted is not the answer. Two women are murdered every week in the UK through domestic abuse and we know that figure has doubled during Covid.

"We need everyone in Shropshire to take a stand. It is going on, but is often hidden – if we don’t all look, we won’t all see; it is everyone’s’ problem and the solution is everyone’s problem."