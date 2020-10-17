'Most challenging year in living memory' says Shrewsbury business leader

Shrewsbury Bid chairman Mike Matthews

Members of Shrewsbury Bid came together for the group’s annual meeting recently to discuss how the town had reacted, firstly in the wake of the devastating floods in February, and then the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisation represents more than 500 members and is governed by a board of voluntary directors, predominantly made up of business owners, who oversee the group’s work to help improve the town centre.

Chairman Mike Matthews, of The Prince Rupert Hotel, said 2020 had been very tough, but Shrewsbury’s businesses continually rose to the challenge.

He said: “I think 2020 has been the most challenging year in living memory, but what stood out for me was the way that everyone came together to help each other through - from cleaning up after the floods, to finding a way to safely reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

“The whole aim of the Bid is to support businesses and help to create an environment where business can flourish, by working with local and national government and lobbying on our members’ behalf when necessary.