Shrewsbury climbing centre closes until Easter due to coronavirus concerns

Climbing The Walls in Shrewsbury

Climbing The Walls in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, closed on Thursday this week.

A statement from the board of directors said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we have taken the decision to close Climbing The Walls until Easter 2021.

"The closure will take effect from 10pm on Thursday October 15.

"As you can imagine, this is not a decision we have taken lightly but we feel this decision is the perfect balance between being financially responsible for the future of the business and also the best ethical solution we could make, given recent infection growth and the approaching winter wave.

"Our sincerest and heartfelt thanks to our loyal staff and customers during these testing times.

"We will be refunding all current bookings and pausing or refunding all membership dues.

"We thank you in advance for your patience, understanding and support during this time and we will use our best endeavours to refund all booking revenues by the end of the month.

"This strategic decision will create time for some new world thinking in regard to the management/ownership/operation of the climbing centre and for us to consider and explore in detail, a wide variety of operating and tenancy options moving forward post pandemic to ensure the success of the centre when it re-opens.