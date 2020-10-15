Hospice supporter Peter Bevan dies aged 90

Peter Bevan

Mr Bevan, from Clive, also had high profile roles with the West Mid Show and the Rotary movement, and was a founding partner at Whittingham Riddell accountants in Shrewsbury, now called WR Partners, retiring in 1991.

Born in Shrewsbury, he attended Priory Boys Grammar School, and on leaving followed a family tradition, going into accountancy. His training was interrupted briefly by National Service served in Nigeria.

As the idea developed to set up a hospice in Shropshire in 1979, a target of £750,000 was set and Mr Bevan with the help of his wife Joan and others devoted themselves to fundraising which eventually led to the building of the Shropshire and Mid Wales Hospice, now known as the Severn Hospice.

He was part of the steering committee for four years and after helping to set up a guaranteed limited company to run the hospice in 1989 he joined the board as finance director, a position he held until 1993.

He became president of Shrewsbury Rotary Club in 1998. In 1996 he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship to recognise his outstanding contribution to Rotary over many years. For three years from 1996 to 1999 he acted as district treasurer to 55 Rotary clubs in Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands. For this and his continued service to the Rotary he was also awarded a Sapphire Pin in 2015, one of Rotary's highest awards.

For many years he was vice president of the West Midlands Agricultural Society, organisers of the West Mid Show. He was also a school governor of Shrewsbury Girls High School and Corbet School, served on the parochial church council at Hadnall Church, was a member of the Shrewsbury Drapers Company for over 20 years, and until two years ago was a member of Hawkstone Park Golf Club.