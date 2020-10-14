School comes top of the class for national award

Shrewsbury School headmaster Leo Winkley with pupils

Shrewsbury School has been named as the Independent School of the Year at a virtual awards ceremony, where it also received the award for Community Outreach 2020.

The school was recognised for the positive impact and contributions its pupils and staff have made by working with and supporting communities over the past year.

Leo Winkley, headmaster, said: “It is a great honour. This recognises the breadth and vitality of the student experience at Shrewsbury. We are particularly pleased also to have received the award for Community Outreach. There are over 1,300 independent schools up and down the land, and I know just how much excellent work is done by the independent sector to extend opportunities through community outreach and educational partnerships.

“Community outreach has always been part of our essence and particularly during current times we have worked to share and collaborate with our local community. Our relationship with The Shewsy, our youth club in Everton, is stronger than ever in its 118th year. Benefiting the local community is a vital goal in itself, but we also want our pupils to leave school with a deep sense of social responsibility to make change happen.”

Robin Fletcher, CEO of the Boarding Schools’ Association, presented the Community Outreach Award to Shrewsbury School, and said: “Shrewsbury impressed the judges with the sheer breadth and scope of their community outreach especially during the national lockdown.”

All pupils at Shrewsbury School are involved in volunteering and community support during their educational journey. One example is the relationship between Shrewsbury School and the youth club Shrewsbury House (‘The Shewsy’) in West Everton, dating back to 1903, when it was formed by Shrewsbury School Masters. Regular joint activities have been held in the past year.

Students and The Shewsy children have previously undertaken community service with a charity called ‘Medic Malawi’, which runs a hospital, children’s centre and school in a village in Malawi, which is one of the seven poorest countries in the world.