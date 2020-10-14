Adcote in running for school of the year award

Fourteen-year-olds Hattie Kendler, Sumaiyah Chaudhry and Ellie-Mae Whittaker join Headmistress Diane Browne to celebrate becoming finalists

Adcote, in Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, is a finalist in ‘Senior School of the Year 2020’.

The school, which has already won a national award for its Prep department, is marking the fifth time in three years it has been shortlisted for 'senior' competition.

Last year, Adcote won the top award for ‘Academic Excellence and Innovation’ in the Prep/Junior School category at the Independent Schools Association annual awards.

Now it hopes to secure a win for its senior school in recognition of far reaching changes it has implemented over the last three years.

These include the introduction of greater personalised learning, which has led to improved academic standards and exam results, and an enhanced programme of personal development that seeks to nurture individual talent and equip students with the skills they need to lead happy and successful lives.

Headmistress Diane Browne said: “This is the third year in a row that Adcote's excellence has been recognised at a national level.

“To be a finalist for ‘Senior School of the Year’ is an amazing achievement and we are so proud that our transformational journey over recent years has culminated in this incredible honour.”

Adcote, which welcomes students of all abilities between the ages of seven and 18, has also seen its exam results improve significantly over recent years.

Published Government performance tables for secondary schools, measuring the academic progress of individual students between GCSEs and A-Level, put Adcote at the top of the table of schools in Shropshire and in the top 50 independent schools in England.

This year more than 70 per cent of the school’s A-level results were A* to A grades, with 86 per cent of all grades being A* to B.

In GCSEs, more than half of the grades were at the highest levels of 7, 8 and 9 (A to A*).

Throughout lockdown, Adcote pupils continued a normal timetable of lessons through virtual classes, led by teachers online.