Village's oldest resident opens new play park near Shrewsbury

On the slide and opening the new play park in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, is 91-year-old Tom Slack, along with councillors John Harrison, Barrie Davies and James Slater, and Tom's great grandson Zak Webb, age four

The community equipment was due to be opened down Chapel Road in Hadnall in April, but was delayed until October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The village's oldest resident, 91-year-old Tom Slack, officially opened the play area, which cost about £34,000 and was funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Chairman of Hadnall Parish Council, Councillor James Slater, said: "It would have been opened in April but due to Covid-19 it has taken longer to complete.

"Fortunately we were able to allow young children to use it in July, subject to government conditions, and we've now asked the oldest living resident of Hadnall to officially open it.

"Tom Clack is 91 years old and was born in the parish, so we thought it would be a good idea for him to open the area and have his name on the sign on the gate.

"The old play area had been here for more than 20 years and was basically condemned by health inspections.

"So we had to do something, and we were lucky enough to have neighbourhood funding which has paid for the cost of about £34,000."

With development ongoing in the area, Councillor Slater said the aim was to now fund a facility for young adults to use.

"The feedback we've had has been very positive," he said.

'We need a facility for older children'

"The other thing we need now is a facility for older children, which we haven't got funding for, but this is next on our list.

"We're forming a committee to include some of the older children to ask them what they want for the play area and we're hoping if we get future development in the area, we'll also receive funding.

"I've persuaded all the local landowners to put in recreational facilities if we provide them with information of what.

"They've all agreed to this. We don't know when we'll get more but this is what is needed when we have new developments built in the area."