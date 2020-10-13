Four arrested for drugs offences after Shrewsbury stop and search

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Four people have been arrested for drugs offences after a stop and search in Shrewsbury yesterday.

Drugs and cash were seized in the raid. Picture: LPPT North
Police made the arrests in Ditherington and seized a quantity of narcotics in the process.

All four were arrested for possession with intent to supply.

West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "A great stop search in Ditherington, Shrewsbury by one of the team yesterday resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized and four arrests made for possession with intent to supply."

