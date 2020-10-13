Four arrested for drugs offences after Shrewsbury stop and search

Police made the arrests in Ditherington and seized a quantity of narcotics in the process.
All four were arrested for possession with intent to supply.
West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "A great stop search in Ditherington, Shrewsbury by one of the team yesterday resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized and four arrests made for possession with intent to supply."
A great stop search in DITHERINGTON #shrewsbury by one of the Team yesterday resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized and x4 arrests made for PWITS #police #drugs @ShrewsburyCops @SuptMoLansdale pic.twitter.com/nHpcojIXSF— LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) October 13, 2020