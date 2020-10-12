Villagers want end to 'bodged repairs' on road where passing lorries make houses 'shake'

Chris Kynaston and Andrew Williams, foreground, with other residents of Weston Lullingfields, including Kim Downer

Villagers in Weston Lullingfields, north of Baschurch, say they have been campaigning for years to have the road running through the village resurfaced. They say they have instead been given “bodged repairs”.

Kim Downer, who has lived in the village for 40 years, also said the roads are becoming a danger to cyclists.

Other concerns include the number of heavy lorries which pass along the B5067 Bagley Road and cause nearby houses to “shake”.

'Bodged repairs don't last'

Mr Downer said: “For about three or four years now we’ve been after getting this road sorted out.

“All that seems to be done are bodged repairs which don’t last.

“I’ve personally contacted Shropshire Council, Baschurch Town Council and our MP, with little-to-no response from all of them.

“We have heavy goods vehicles passing through which makes the road worse – the state of it is diabolical at the moment and it also causes flooding.

“It can be a danger to people on push bikes and motorbikes, and causes damage to cars.” He added: “There are a lot of people in support of this and we feel the village is forgotten.”

Campaign

Mr Downer, 75, who owns a window cleaning business, said he had to previously campaign to have grit salt bins placed in the village.

He added: “When I first moved here there were no grit salt bins and I had to campaign for them as well.

"We have no street lights either and we’re all wondering where our council tax is going.

“We just want a nice surface which will serve its purpose and if it gets resurfaced, for the job to be done properly.”

Mr Downer added: “When lorries pass, with it being such a rough surface, some of the houses alongside the road actually shake.”