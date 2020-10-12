Shrewsbury teens brave the shave for hospice

Lula Pattison, 14, and friend Sian Robson, 14, from Shrewsbury, shaved their heads to raise money for Severn Hospice

Lula Pattison, 14, and best pal Sian Robson, shaved their hair in memory of Lula's mum Lorraine, who was diagnosed with an aggressive, fast-growing form of cancer in late September 2017, and cared for by Severn Hospice.

The girls were supported by friends in their social bubble from Shrewsbury Academy in Sundorne, who assisted in the cutting and experimenting with styles.

Matt, Lula's dad, said: "They got one of my cooking dishes and gave themselves a bowl cut. They met up with a couple of friends who helped cut it and they enjoyed themselves."

Lula added: "It was really fun, Sian really like it. It takes some getting used to."

The girls have smashed their £1,000 fundraising target, with total still climbing after hitting £2,000.

The head shave fell a day after the third anniversary of Lorraine's death, aged 47. The family has raised more than £35,000 for the hospice and have taken part in its Colour Run, were ambassadors for its Forget-me-not Walk and have organised and took part in other events.

Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “To be able to be there for Lorraine when she needed us most and to have Matt and the girls’ support over the years means so much to us.

“The family were fabulous ambassadors for us at the Forget-me-not Walk and they have supported us, in various ways, in the years since Lorraine passed away. We can’t thank them enough.

“Lula is a fantastically kind and generous young girl. Something as simple as a head shave raises vital funds for us and makes such a difference.

“What she and Sian are doing is just amazing and they are very brave. They’re certainly going to need some woolly bobble hats over the next few months as the weather gets colder!

“We all just want to say thank you to the two of them; support like theirs means we can be there for more people whenever they need us.”