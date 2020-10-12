Fire service received £450,000 to cope with pandemic costs

The costs of the pandemic will be discussed by members of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority

A report for the service’s governing body says making fire stations and other premises “Covid-safe” will be a major ongoing cost, but says the “minimal movement of staff” led to fuel savings worth £20,000.

Finance head Joanne Coadey and treasurer James Walton add that “the effect of the pandemic on future income is currently being worked through”, with the council tax fire service precept “likely to be affected” from next year.

The report will be discussed by the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority when it meets on Wednesday.

Ms Coady and Mr Walton write that the government paid two rounds of emergency grants to public bodies in March and April this year “to ensure that authorities were best placed to continue to deliver services and support partners to mitigate the effects of the pandemic”.

They add that the county’s fire authority received £446,000 and had spent £171,000 by the end of July.

Personal protective equipment was the largest area of expenditure, amounting to £67,000, followed by £53,000 for staffing costs, £43,000 on cleaning and decontamination supplies and other costs totalling £8,000.

The report adds: “In addition, some savings have been identified due to the minimal movement of staff during the first four months of the year.”

It notes that the service has underspent by £20,000 on fuel so far in 2020-21.

“However, there will be further spending on making the service’s buildings ‘Covid-safe’ in line with government guidelines to enable a safe working environment for staff,” they add.

“Increased costs may also be evident in other areas as the effects of the pandemic make future decision making more complex.

“The effect of the pandemic on future income is currently being worked through, with council tax base rates and collection rates likely to be affected from 2021-22 onwards.”

In February 2020, the fire authority agreed to collect £11,611,248 from Shropshire Council area residents and £5,304,147 from those in the Telford and Wrekin Council area in 2020-21.