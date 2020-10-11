Motorist drives over Shrewsbury roundabout in early morning crash

A motorist drove over a roundabout and crashed in the early hours of this morning.

Heathgates roundabout, Shrewsbury. Pic: Google Street View
The incident happened at the Heathgates roundabout, normally one of the busiest in Shrewsbury, at around 5.40am.

It is not yet known whether anyone was seriously hurt or if any arrests were made. Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 5.44am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Road traffic collision involving car that has gone straight over the roundabout. No persons trapped and no action by fire service personnel."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

