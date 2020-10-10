Lula to brave the shave in memory of mum

Lula Pattinson and Sian Robson are getting their heads shaved Lorraine Pattinson on her wedding day

Lula Pattison’s mum Lorraine was diagnosed with an aggressive, fast growing form of cancer in late September 2017 and was admitted to Severn Hospice.

She died less than three weeks later leaving behind husband Matt and daughters Emma, Katie and Lula.

On Saturday, along with her best friend Sian Robson, Lula, 14, will have her hair shaved off - a day after the third anniversary of her mum’s passing.

Since Lorraine died aged 47, the family have raised more than £35,000 for Severn Hospice.

They took part in its Colour Run, were ambassadors for the charity’s Forget-me-not Walk in May last year and have also organized or participated in other fundraising events.

Lula, who is a year 10 pupil at Shrewsbury Academy, said: “We have told everybody at school about it, so it won’t come as a surprise when we have no hair.

“So far we have raised about £750 which is great and just a bit off our target.

“We decided to do it this weekend as it is the third anniversary after my mum died – Dad really didn’t mind when I told him what we were going to do, actually he is going to help with the shave and he thought it was a good idea.”

Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “To be able to be there for Lorraine when she needed us most and to have Matt and the girls’ support over the years means so much to us.

“The family were fabulous ambassadors for us at the Forget-me-not Walk and they have supported us, in various ways, in the years since Lorraine passed away. We can’t thank them enough.

“Lula is a fantastically kind and generous young girl. Something as simple as a head shave raises vital funds for us and makes such a difference.

“What she and Sian are doing is just amazing and they are very brave. They’re certainly going to need some woolly bobble hats over the next few months as the weather gets colder!

“We all just want to say thank you to the two of them; support like theirs means we can be there for more people whenever they need us.”