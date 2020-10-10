Don't forget to check in on friends, says charity

To mark World Mental Health Day today Shrewsbury Samaritans is also offering advice and information on how to help people who might be finding life difficult.

Branch director Helen McGuinness, said that as people faced the possibility of more restrictions due to the pandemic, it was important to prioritise mental health and stay connected with others.

"The age of social distancing has meant people are having less face-to-face contact so it can be much harder to spot signs that someone might be struggling," she said.

“Looking after mental health and emotional wellbeing is everybody’s business, we all have a part to play. We need to work together to ensure that we check in and support anyone who may be struggling during these challenging times.”

She said those worried about somebody else could find a wealth of resources and advice on supporting someone who is struggling and experiencing suicidal thoughts here on the Samaritans website.

Information on how to help someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts, what to do if someone is self-harming as well as advice on self-care and looking after emotional wellbeing are all being made available.

Samaritans will also be sharing useful advice and resources on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the day, including some new online resources on supporting somebody who is self-harming.

People can follow the hashtags #WMHD or #WorldMentalHealthDay and follow the charity on Twitter through @SamaritanShrew.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or email jo@samaritans.org

