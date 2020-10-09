TalkToTom and get things off your chest

Tom Howells from Shrewsbury is doing a mental health chats initiative to give people chance to get problems off their chest

Tom Howells can be seen in various Shrewsbury cafes with his #TalkToTom sign. The 29-year-old, who works for Shropshire Wildlife Trust, has already been inundated with messages of thanks and has been able to arrange several chats.

Tom started doing chats after a friend of his partner took his own life in his 20s, a situation that he likened to actor Robin Williams, as he seemed to be the "life of the party", while battling private demons.

"We always think our friends who seem happy are the ones that are okay, but they need to be checked up on.

"I'm not a professional, but I just want to give people a chance to have an open conversation. A lot of people find it really hard to talk about their mental health.

"There's been a lot of support so far and quite a few people have been reaching out.

"I wanted to make it as informal as possible so that's why I've been doing it in cafes."