Shrewsbury road reopened after large garage fire

Police closed the A488 from the exit off Nobold Island on the A5 to the Bank Farm Road and Red Deer Road roundabout after the fire at a residential garage on Hanwood Road, Shrewsbury.

It happened at around 5.30pm. The fire service sent six engines and the ambulance service was also in attendance, though there were no casualties. The road was closed for several hours during the night and early this morning.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.36pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Shrewsbury.

"Six fire appliances including the incident command unit and the incident support unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Hodnet, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Operations, Hazmat and safety officers were in attendance."

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, ground monitor, main jet and thermal imaging camera as they tackled the blaze. The stop message for the fire crew was at 8.22pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said last night: "Following a fire at a residential garage, we are working closely with our partners in the fire service."

The originally put in place a 24-hour road closure at the site, but this has now been lifted.