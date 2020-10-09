Filter could solve TV reception woes in Shropshire

Several homes which use Freeview have had poor quality on several channels over the last couple of weeks, with Shrewsbury being hit worse than most areas.

Freeview conducted an investigation, and have said it appears it may be down to 4G interference. The company recommends ordering a free mobile signal blocker from at800.

“We’ve seen an increase in calls from the Shrewsbury area and are investigating whether mobile signals are the cause. If a household relies on Freeview for TV, we can send a filter, free of charge, which fits into the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes that blocks mobile signals,” said Ben Roome, CEO of at800.

at800 offers free help to households experiencing 4G related Freeview interference problems. It also provides extra support to certain groups of people, including those over 75 years of age or registered blind or partially sighted.

Signs of interference can include a loss of sound, the TV screen going blank or showing a "No Signal" message. 4G mobile services can sometimes cause interference to Freeview, as the 800 MHz frequencies used by some 4G services are next to the frequencies used for Freeview. Cable and satellite TV are not affected.