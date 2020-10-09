Ding dong merrily on your doorstep for Christmas carol initiative

Katy Rink and her family get ready for the carols

The Shropshire Festivals event, run with BBC Radio Shropshire and My Shrewsbury magazine, will be raising money for local charities on December 16 and on Christmas Eve.

The radio station will broadcast a set list of carols and Christmas songs to help everyone keep in time – or streets can choose to organise their own live doorstep music.

“With our lights switch-on and carols in the square cancelled this year, along with all other ‘in person’ festive events, we wanted to create something for people to look forward to and to create a sense of togetherness without risking anyone’s health,” said Katy Rink, editor of My Shrewsbury.

“We are determined that Covid won’t be the Grinch that steals Christmas. Everyone has tried so hard to stay positive over the past six months, but it feels like heads are beginning to dip, as we see a long winter ahead.

“We’d love to bring a blast of positivity to Shropshire with Carols on the Doorstep. Music in particular has been very hard hit by the virus – people are missing social connections, wellbeing and shared creativity of regular group playing and singing. We’ve seen all kinds of creative responses to this online. We hope that Carols on the Doorstep will keep music live this Christmas."

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, added: “Obviously all of our major events have been cancelled this year, so it’s brilliant to be able to do something to support our local community and spread a bit of Christmas joy!"

The Doorstep Carols website www.doorstepcarols.co.uk will have information on raising money for charity, resource packs for making music and artwork by Shrewsbury illustrator Saffron Russell.