Audio tours to help visitors discover Shrewsbury

St Mary's Church forms part of one of the new audio tours of Shrewsbury

The tours of Shrewsbury are being produced by Alex Whiteley, of the Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast. The scheme had been commissioned by Shrewsbury BID, with funding from the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce.

Called Shrewsbuy’s Open Stories, the idea is that people can download the tours onto their smartphones to either listen as they walk around the town centre, or just to listen to at home.

They are designed to complement the walking tours, which are run by the Visitor Information Centre and will be available when safe to do so following the Covid-19 outbreak.

For more information contact guided.tours@shropshire.gov.uk

The first four audio tour episodes feature St Mary’s Church, The Bear Steps, Shrewsbury Castle and Old St Chad’s, and there are plans to record more in the near future.

Alex said: “When I got asked to put these audio tours together, I was hit with so much excitement.

"I know how much this town values its rich history, and I knew there would be a huge amount of passion behind this project.

“There are so many extremely knowledgeable tour guides in Shrewsbury, that I didn't know where to start.

“When it comes to The Bear Steps there is no one I could rely on more than Bibbs Cameron from the Shrewsbury Civic Society, who with so much knowledge and passion for historic Shrewsbury, knocked it out of the park!

“We have many more places of interest to cover in Shrewsbury and I'm sure these first four audio tours are just the first of many to come.”