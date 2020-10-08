Shrewsbury school advised to deep clean after case of Covid-19

Coronavirus

Woodfield Infant School in Copthorne has identified one case. It was not revealed whether it was a child or member of staff.

As a precaution, 27 pupils who were close contacts have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, as well as two members of staff.

The Health Protection Team at Public Health England has advised the school to clean the affected parts of the school premises thoroughly; especially touch points like door handles and communal areas to reduce risk of further infection.

Woodfield has informed parents/guardians/carers and staff of the situation and measures being taken to make the school Covid-19 safe. The school remains open for all other pupils.

Rebecca Preece, acting headteacher, said: “A member of the Woodfield Infant School community has tested for positive this morning. Parents of the small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“Public Health England guidance has been followed and a deep clean of any parts of the school that may have been affected has been organised.

"The school remains open and children should continue to attend school as normal if they remain well. The school will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep all parents informed.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of Public Health, said: “We want to reassure students and parents/carers that the risk of infection is very low. Woodfield Infant School has taken all the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

“Anyone who is symptomatic will be offered immediate testing. Contact tracing is underway and if anyone is identified as a contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, a contact advisor from Test and Trace will be in touch with appropriate advice.