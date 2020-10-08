Popular menswear shop up for sale as owners retire

Owners Terry Roberts and Mark Beedles are looking to sell the business on, and believe it would be an attractive proposition for an investor due to a "strong customer base locally."

They said: "In a world where online shopping is growing Chequers has a strong customer base locally, in Shropshire, into mid Wales and beyond. Shopping at Chequers means customers have experienced advice on styles, sizes and combinations. This advice gives the personal service which helps buyers to shop in confidence and look at so many clothes in a relaxed atmosphere. The range of clothes and shoes suits all occasions from being at home, or going out to relax, to weddings and formal dinners. Whatever was needed they can advise and supply."