Driver delay after caravan blow-out near Shrewsbury

The caravan suffered a blow-out on the eastbound A5 near Shrewsbury this afternoon, between the Dobbies island and the junction with the A458.
Drivers were advised to slow down to get around the caravan while it was recovered.
A police car parked behind the caravan transmitted a message to warn motorists.
The road is now clear again.
