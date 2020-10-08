Driver delay after caravan blow-out near Shrewsbury

A lane was blocked and traffic slowed down after a tyre blew out on a caravan.

One lane was blocked for safety. Photo@ Shropshire OPU
The caravan suffered a blow-out on the eastbound A5 near Shrewsbury this afternoon, between the Dobbies island and the junction with the A458.

Drivers were advised to slow down to get around the caravan while it was recovered.

A police car parked behind the caravan transmitted a message to warn motorists.

The road is now clear again.

