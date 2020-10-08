Cartoon festival will go ahead this month

Artists at the Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival last year

The Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival will go ahead with a reduced programme at the Bear Steps Gallery from October 18 to 30.

It had been due to take place in late April, but organisers had to go back to the drawing board when the pandemic took hold.

The theme for 2020 is vision, and the gallery will display over 70 cartoons from 43 of the UK’s professional cartoonists. The festival has also pulled together a supplementary exhibition titled ‘No-one saw it coming’, which is a further 56 cartoons depicting experiences of lockdown.

All cartoons are for sale as originals or prints.

Started in 2004 by Shropshire based cartoonist Roger Penwill, the event is now a staple in the Shropshire calendar, attracting locals plus visitors, artists and collectors of cartoons from further afield.