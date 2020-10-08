Aldi invites bodies to tuck into festive food give-away

An Aldi sign

Supermarket Aldi is donating food to organisations in Shropshire over Christmas.

The chain is calling on charities, community groups and food banks across to register to receive surplus food on Christmas Eve.

Last year it gave away nearly 450,000 meals to good causes and is expecting the number to increase in December. The meals will support those in need at a time when more households are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The business works in partnership with community engagement platform Neighbourly which allows 894 UK stores to donate surplus stock seven days a week.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores and can collect fresh and chilled food products near the end of their shelf life including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread ahead of stores closing on Christmas Eve.

Any charities and community groups in Shropshire with the resources to help can register.

Aldi UK corporate responsibility managing director Luke Peech said: “Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about. This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities in Shropshire once again.

“Last year we were able to help thousands of people and this year we’re hoping to extend this even further in what has been a challenging year for so many.”

Steve Butterworth, of Neighbourly, added: “Sadly, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas because of the pandemic and its impact on communities up and down the country.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”