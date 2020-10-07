Mysterious appearance of a cannonball

Eva Knight, 12, with the mysterious Falconette cannonball The 16th century Falconette cannonball

Among the stones she picks up on her travels Emma found what has been identified as a 16th century cannonball.

The ammunition, much smaller that the usual cannonball, would have been fired from a Falconette, a light cannon, popular in the English Civil War.

Emma says she has asked all her family and friends if they are responsible for leaving it in her home to no avail.

During times of unrest the Falconettes - described as oversized muskets on wheels - were used by the nobility to defend their homes.

"I used to live near Hopton Castle and I could understand if it I had found it there she said. But there are no links between Dorrington and the civil war as far as I know."

Hopton Castle was besieged in a notorious battle in the civil war when Royalists attacked the home of parliamentarian, Robert Wallop.