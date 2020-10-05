Town's flood defences are 'winter ready', says minister

Rebecca Pow February's flooding in Shrewsbury February's flooding in Shrewsbury Daniel Kawczynski

Environment minister Rebecca Pow told Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski that the town's flood defences had been inspected by officials from the Environment Agencies, and that all necessary repairs would be carried out before the winter.

Mr Kawczynski had tabled a parliamentary question asking what short-term flood prevention measures would be put in place to tackle the potential for flooding in Shrewsbury over the coming winter.

Mrs Pow said during the previous winter, the River Severn saw some of the highest water levels ever recorded.

She said that while, unfortunately, approximately 1,600 properties were flooded across the West Midlands, flood management measures had prevented more than 14,500 properties from flooding.

"Since the winter floods, the Environment Agency has been delivering its recovery programme," she said.

"This is to ensure that all of its flood assets that were affected by significant flooding are inspected and repaired where necessary."

Mrs Pow said that the 2020 Budget included a national £120 million package to repair flood management measures damaged as a result of the winter floods.

"For Shrewsbury, the Environment Agency secured £605,000, covering both Frankwell and Coleham flood risk management schemes," she said.

"Ahead of this winter, flood risk management assets in Shrewsbury have been fully inspected. Repair work to these defences is currently ongoing, however the defences will remain fully operational throughout this process."

On top of this, she said the agency continued to deliver its annual routine maintenance programme for the River Severn.