Missing Shropshire teenager found safe and well, police say

A missing Shropshire teenager has been found safe and well, police say.

Leila Belacel

West Mercia Police put out an appeal yesterday after Leila Belacel, 16, who is from Dorrington, was last seen in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday.

She was located late last night.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers searching for missing 16-year-old Leila Belacel are happy to report she has been found safe and well.

"Leila was located late yesterday evening and is now safely with officers.

"We would like to thank both the public for sharing our appeal so widely and the other police forces involved in the search for her, for their assistance."

