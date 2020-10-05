Shropshire judge notes 'high' number of people missing court due to virus claims

Judge Anthony Lowe

Judge Anthony Lowe made the observation after several defendants didn't appear on Friday at Shrewsbury Crown Court, insisting they had a cough or other problems consistent with Covid-19.

During a plea and trial preparation hearing, Judge Lowe and advocates were trying to fix a date for next week.

But matters were complicated as the defendant told his barrister he thought he may have the virus.

He was one of several not to attend cases on the day.

Judge Lowe said: "Given the relatively low rate of infection in this area, there does seem to be an awfully high number of people involved in cases getting symptoms.

"It's something he might want to consider, but if he's got it, he's got it, and he'll have to self isolate.