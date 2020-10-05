Shropshire animal rescue charity planning to build a new home

Jenny Martinez, from Grinshill Animal Rescue and husky/collie cross Shadow

Grinshill Animal Rescue hopes to move from its current base to a new facility in Whixall, near Whitchurch,where it wants to build a state-of-the art kennel building for 20 dogs and stand-alone eight-unit cattery.

The charity, which has been taking in and re-homing abandoned, abused and neglected animals for more than 50 years, says the new rescue centre will enable it to provide the best possible care for vulnerable dogs and cats for years to come.

A planning application has now been submitted to Shropshire Council for permission to build the centre on paddock land off Ossage Lane, Whixall.

A planning statement prepared by Halls Holdings Ltd, agent to the applicants, says: “The proposal is to build a modern, fit-for-purpose kennel building and cattery, that has been designed with animal welfare at the forefront, whilst providing an attractive facility that will appeal to visitors and those looking to adopt rescue animals.

“It will allow for improved efficiency in the day-to-day operations of the site and provide state of the art care for the animals.”

The statement says the charity took in more than 100 dogs and cats in 2019 at its current rented premises in Grinshill. The organisation also organises awareness and fundraising events and provides volunteering opportunities.

Access

“The centre currently operates out of Undercliffe, Grinshill, SY4 3LQ, however, this facility is now posing operational inefficiencies,” says the statement.

“The current facility has been expanded and evolved in a largely piecemeal fashion, whereby access to the site is incredibly poor and sub-standard, via a restricted byway and is not openly accessible to all transport modes or abilities.

“It has now got to the stage where their current facility is hindering their abilities to continually provide a high standard of animal care and welfare.

“The applicants have a rare opportunity in leaving their currently rented premises behind and moving to a new site, that is able to offer enhanced services and facilities, whilst remain local to their dedicated and loyal volunteer base, whilst remaining to serve the communities in which they have grown exceptional relationships with, through their philanthropies and fundraising events.

“Grinshill Animal Rescue is the only independent self-funded rescue for dogs and cats within Shropshire. Whilst other larger charities exist, RSPCA and Dogs Trust, these are nation-wide and deal predominantly with cruelty cases and rescue dogs from Ireland.

“There is clearly a essential need for the new Rescue Centre, in ensuring this Shropshire-born charity is able to continue to provide re-homing care for stray and abandoned dogs locally.”