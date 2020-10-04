Police extremely worried for teenager's safety

Leila Belacel

Leila Belacel, 16, who is from Dorrington was last seen in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday.

Police say she has links with the West Midlands and London.

Officers are urging members of the public to contact them if they know where she is or if they see her.

Her last known whereabouts was Shrewsbury shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Leila is white, slim build and with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, black trainers, a dark sweat shirt and a black hoodie but may also have a change of clothing with her. She was carrying a distinctive pink handbag.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Peters said: "We are aware that Leila has connections locally, in the West Midlands and in London and I am liaising with my colleagues in those areas and sharing this appeal with them.