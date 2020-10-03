Man died after hitting head in Shrewsbury town centre

Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre

Mark Andrew Chapman, 55, was drinking alcohol outside the EE shop in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury when he fell and hit his head.

Mr Chapman was staying at the Prince Rupert Hotel in Butcher Row, which has been providing accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital before being transferred to Stoke where he was operated on but he died from his injures the following day.

At Mr Chapman's inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, coroner's officer Gary Morris read evidence.

He said: "During the afternoon of September 12, he was sat outside the EE shop in Pride Hill with two male friends.

"A security guard said he saw Mr Chapman and his friends outside drinking alcohol. He said he observed him fall backwards and his body go rigid.

"He went over to assist and an ambulance was called. Mr Chapman had an injury to the back of his head.

"He was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. He has a significant, traumatic head injury and was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital for surgery.

"He remained in a critical condition and died on September 13."

Police investigated the circumstances surrounding Mr Chapman's death, and were satisfied that there was no foul play.

"West Mercia Police conducted an investigation and officers viewed CCTV footage from Pride Hill," added Mr Morris.

"Having conducted enquiries, they say they are satisfied that there was no third party involvement.

"Mr Chapman's body was identified by routine hospital identification. There are no issues his next of kin says the coroner needs to investigate."