Summer workshops a success at Theatre Severn

The venue created and hosted a programme designed for children during August 2020, including storytelling sessions for children aged 2-7 years, and a four-week drama workshop.

Specially adapted to adhere to social distancing by Once Upon a Party in partnership with Theatre Severn, Princess Storytime gave young children the opportunity to meet The Mermaid Princess, The Snow Queen, Princess Beauty and The Tower Princess for readings of favourite fairytales.

Across four weekly sessions almost 100 children attended with a parent or guardian, and also enjoyed dancing, songs from the stories and a photo with their favourite princess to remember their experience.

Designed for children aged 11 and above, Devising Theatre gave aspiring local performers the opportunity to flex their creative muscles in engaging drama activities based on the theme ‘My 2020’, their individual experiences this year. Led by highly experienced local theatre practitioner Lisa Morris, participants explored a range of dynamic exercises focussed on developing their ideas, performing as an ensemble and theatrical flair. To ensure social distancing was observed, capacity was limited and all places on the four-week course sold out in advance.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The summer workshops at Theatre Severn provided children with an exciting and engaging experience to develop social skills, confidence and creativity. I am delighted that Theatre Severn was able to adapt and create such an appealing programme for children to enjoy during the school holidays.”