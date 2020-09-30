Shrewsbury GP surgery finds cure for flood woes with move

Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury has moved from Roushill to Barker Street.

The practice has moved to the new 943 square metre site at The Tannery thanks to receiving a slice of a £2 million growth fund.

It comes after neighbouring Lunts Pharmacy also moved from Roushill to The Tannery this week.

A statement from Riverside Medical Practice said: "The day has finally arrived for us to move to our new home on Barker Street. During the next few days we will be offering a limited urgent only service whilst we transfer everything to the new site.

"Please be patient if you are trying to call the practice, we will only be able to deal with urgent requests and queries during this time.

"We will reopen as normal on Monday, October 5 and hope to share pictures and updates from the new site soon."