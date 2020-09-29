Police appeal for help to find missing Shrewsbury man, 52

Wayne Evans, 52, was last seen in Coleham Row on Sunday night (September 27).

He is described as white, of average build and with short hair. He may be wearing a red jacket.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and police are appealing for the public’s help.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, should contact West Mercia Police on 101, citing reference number 00304/I of September 28.