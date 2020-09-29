Last chance for views from flood-hit Shrewsbury residents

Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group in Shrewsbury was launched to support residents and businesses following the February flood disaster and also in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

They are holding a survey to steer the direction of the group, which ends tomorrow. They are also looking for volunteers.

A statement on the website says: "We want to know what’s important to you to focus the direction of our group.

"Our aim is to support people who are self-isolating by helping with activities such as shopping, dog walking, changing library books or simply making a friendly phone call to those who are spending time on their own. Would you be interested in being a volunteer?

"We need not only people who can go out in the community helping individuals, but also people who are self-isolating but not sick, to help with organisation and coordination.

"If you are interested in volunteering, please get in touch."

Members of the Belle Vue and Coleham community can fill in the survey at bccag.org.uk/community-survey/

The group can be contacted by phone on 01743 562646 or by email on info@bccag.org.uk