Buzzard sign swoops in to mark the Way for Shropshire walkers

The Shropshire Way sculpture was unveiled this weekend by Shrewsbury mayor Phil Gillam in a small, socially-distanced ceremony on the south side of the Kingsland Bridge.

It marks the beginning and end of the 192-mile walking path.

The idea to map out the route properly was devised by Shropshire Way Association chairwoman Audrey Menhinick.

L-R: Chair of Ramblers Great Britain Kate Ashbrook, designer Jo Menhinick, Audrey Menhinick, and the Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam

The way was initially marked out back in the 1980s, but after several circular routes were also marked out in the 1990s, it became difficult for ramblers to follow paths properly.

Now there is new signage and a comprehensive website to help walkers.

The sculpture unveiling comes after a successful festival of walks last week, in which around 200 people took part in 20 socially-distanced walks.uk