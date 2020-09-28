Abandoned kitten looking for home after lifesaving surgery

The 11-week-old feline is now looking for a new home after being saved by the care and skill of vet Neil Williams, clinical director at Quarry Vets in Shrewsbury.

The kitten, who doesn't yet have a name, was brought into the practice in Old Potts Way by volunteers from Shropshire Cat Rescue after a member of the public found him among a litter of four kittens abandoned in a box.

He was suffering from a severely deformed eye, but Neil was unsure if he would survive the operation as he was so young and weak.

Neil said: “We were unsure if he was born with the deformed eye or if he has suffered some kind of traumatic incident that had left him blind. His left eye was so grossly enlarged, his eyelids couldn’t close and it must have been extremely painful.

“But he was remarkably bright despite having such a terrible start to life so we thought it was worth a chance to see if the surgery to remove his eye would work.

"The surgery carried a risk because the bony structure around the eye is much more delicate at that age as it is still forming and also it is quite close to the brain.

“The operation went smoothly and he recovered very well. He was so bright, he even removed the buster collar himself when he came round from the anaesthetic.”

After having his stitches removed two weeks later, the kitten is now thriving and looking for a home. Rescuers describe him as the “happiest kitten you will ever meet.”

Karen Ashton, from Shropshire Cat Rescue, said the four kittens, who were only around six weeks old when they were abandoned, are typical of the kind of cases they handle, but volunteers from the charity are delighted with the progress of the kitten whose eye was removed.

Karen said: “His eye was so disfigured, it made my stomach churn, and he was so weak. He is now the happiest kitten you will ever meet and is fine with only one eye.

“His brother watches over him and is never far behind. It is as if he thinks he needs help, but he doesn’t. However, we want to rehome them together as they have such a strong bond.

“We’re delighted by the happy outcome for him. We have a list of people looking to rehome kittens and we will find him a good home.”

Shropshire Cat Rescue is still rehoming where possible. For more information email info@shropshirecatrescue.org.uk