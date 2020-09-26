Advertising
Car flips onto roof near Attingham Park
A car flipped onto its roof near a popular Shrewsbury attraction late last night.
The incident happened near the entrance of Attingham Park at around 10.15pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.18pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in near entrance to Attingham Park, Shrewsbury. One fire appliance was mobilised. Incident involved vehicle on it's roof - no persons trapped - crews made vehicle safe."
Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.
