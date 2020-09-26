Car flips onto roof near Attingham Park

The incident happened near the entrance of Attingham Park at around 10.15pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.18pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in near entrance to Attingham Park, Shrewsbury. One fire appliance was mobilised. Incident involved vehicle on it's roof - no persons trapped - crews made vehicle safe."

Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.