Car flips onto roof near Attingham Park

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A car flipped onto its roof near a popular Shrewsbury attraction late last night.

The incident happened near the entrance of Attingham Park at around 10.15pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.18pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in near entrance to Attingham Park, Shrewsbury. One fire appliance was mobilised. Incident involved vehicle on it's roof - no persons trapped - crews made vehicle safe."

Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

