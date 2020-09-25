Road shut in Shrewsbury town centre as glass falls from shopping centre

Police have asked members of the public to avoid Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury as fire crews make the scene safe.

Glass has been falling from a top-floor window of the Darwin Shopping Centre, opposite the Raven Meadows multi-storey car park next to the town's bus station.

The road has been closed as firefighters use an aerial ladder platform to make a broken window safe.

INCIDENT: 25/9/20 Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury is currently closed whilst we support @ShropCouncil .Crews are currently utilising the ALP to make safe a window on the Darwin Shopping Centre that has been damaged by a potential bird strike. @ShropshireStar @shropsfire @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/X4AraG8M2v — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) September 25, 2020

Craig Jackson, station manager at Shrewsbury Fire Station, said the damage may have been caused by a bird striking the window.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Please keep away from Raven Meadows at the moment due to falling broken glass from the shopping centre."

The shopping centre is one of two in the town centre owned by Shropshire Council.