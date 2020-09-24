Shrewsbury visitors number growing faster than national average

With a range of Covid-19 measures in place to ensure the town centre is safe, such as High Street being closed to traffic during the day to allow social distancing, footfall steadily rose throughout August.

Figures independently recorded by Springboard for Shrewsbury BID showed that footfall during the last week of August was 82 per cent of last year’s level, compared to a national average of 67 per cent.

A study by the High Streets Task Force published in early September showed that towns like Shrewsbury saw a smaller drop in visitors compared to cities.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Experts at the task force, commissioned by Government in 2019 to support the transformation of England’s high streets, said multifunctional towns, such as Shrewsbury, fared better during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to their research, footfall in smaller district centres fell by 34.5 per cent from March 1 to June 30, compared to a drop of 75.9 per cent in larger cities over the same period.

Professor Cathy Parker, research lead of the High Streets Task Force and Professor of marketing and retail enterprise at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “The historic decline in footfall we’ve seen doesn’t mean that all high streets are failing. It shows that their function is changing.

Advertising

Impact

“Our research indicates that during and after lockdown, local high streets have been people’s lifeline, for essential retail and services, and as a gateway to local parks and green space. People are rediscovering their local areas and rethinking what they want from their high streets.”

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said the partnership work undertaken by the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce had made a big impact on the town centre.

“Everyone has worked together to make the town centre safe and welcoming for people in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Advertising

“It’s been really encouraging to see the many positive comments we have received from locals and visitors alike about how positive and vibrant the town has felt over the summer.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “It’s good to hear that similar towns, which are valued by their local community for providing a rich variety of benefits as well as purely being a retail centre, have seen a positive increase in footfall.

“Shrewsbury is very much safe to visit - social distancing is in force and shops are maintaining the necessary hygiene measures - and we hope people will continue to support their local town centre.”