'The most frightening thing I've ever done': Shrewsbury's mayor soars through skies in fundraiser

Councillor Gillam took on the terrifying challenge last week, hurtling through the Shropshire skies at 150mph for the Samaritans.

Thankfully, he handled the "frightening" task, and was able to raise more than £1,100.

He said: "As we were in the van approaching the airfield, I thought how have I talked myself into this? People who know me will say I'm as far away from a daredevil as you can be.

"It was the most frightening thing I've ever done, but it was all for a great cause."

Safely back on land, following his skydive for the Samaritans, the mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam, at Tilstock Airfield, Whitchurch, with tandem instructor Darrell Gibson, being supported by Samaritans volunteer Ricahrd Dunnill

Councillor Gillam carried out his challenge with the Skydive Tilstock team. He was strapped up and taken through the various positions and safety advice before being taken up in the air.

"They are a fantastic bunch of people, They're very good at taking you through it.

"The first part of it, when you're hurtling at 150mph, was pretty scary. But when the parachute opened it was quite serene. You could see all the little cars and people down below and the beautiful scenery."

So far Councillor Gillam has raised £13,000 through various activities during his 18-month stint as mayor, including holding a Beatles weekend in Shrewsbury last year.

To donate to the Samaritans in Shrewsbury, visit Phil's fundraising page at uk.gofundme.com/f/sky-dive-for-samaritans